Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,261,000 after purchasing an additional 185,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson set a $690.00 price objective on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $597.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

