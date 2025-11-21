PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after purchasing an additional 326,584 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.5% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,265,031 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,777,000 after buying an additional 782,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,364,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,613,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $94,762,000 after acquiring an additional 643,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

