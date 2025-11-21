Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 36,874 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 697.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

