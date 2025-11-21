Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.69.

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $279.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.82. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $221.26 and a 12 month high of $310.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm had revenue of $354.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.65, for a total value of $4,260,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,200,339. This represents a 7.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total value of $47,230.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 186 shares in the company, valued at $47,230.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,586. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 53.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

