Passive Capital Management LLC. Grows Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Passive Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,236 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 6,319,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after buying an additional 188,462 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,171,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,605,000 after buying an additional 295,446 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,362,000 after buying an additional 2,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,887,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,946,000 after acquiring an additional 80,682 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

