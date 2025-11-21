Passive Capital Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Passive Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5%

VOO stock opened at $599.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

