Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $182.89 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $189.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.