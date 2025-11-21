Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 1,220 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $168.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

