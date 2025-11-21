Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Buys 346 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,722,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55,403.4% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,750,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,423 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,276.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,664,000 after buying an additional 243,052 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $424.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.63. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $286.00 and a one year high of $456.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

