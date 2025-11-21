Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Acquires 3,268 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Aflac comprises about 1.4% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,569,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8.1% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 296,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Aflac by 34.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 173,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Aflac by 168.5% during the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $89,407.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,298.75. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 15,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,776,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 230,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,056. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,002. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $110.61 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

