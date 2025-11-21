Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Stock Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,466,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $568.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

