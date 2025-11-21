Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $640,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Wall Street Zen upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.