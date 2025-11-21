Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $110.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $97.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,779.60. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nasdaq by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 111 Capital boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 67.0% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

