Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading 4.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.35 and last traded at GBX 9.58. 2,021,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the average session volume of 533,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £17.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.44.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.