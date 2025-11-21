Mixin Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Mixin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and $44.80 thousand worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $62.30 or 0.00074504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin launched on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,000 tokens. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mixin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
