Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Announces Earnings Results

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion.

Metro Trading Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $70.43 on Friday. Metro has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRAF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

