McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $632,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.41.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,734.52. This represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,329 shares of company stock worth $5,237,811 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.