Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up about 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15,545.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,286,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,511 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $57,326,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,275,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,949,000 after acquiring an additional 644,647 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 739,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 368,034 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

