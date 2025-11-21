Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 14,817 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up approximately 2.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $102,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Synopsys by 120.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 481.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 441.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 423.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $605.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.14.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $385.60 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.75.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Painter bought 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

