Marsico Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 109.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,492 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,682,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,804,000 after purchasing an additional 798,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,335,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,533,000 after buying an additional 215,966 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,493 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,128,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,009,000 after acquiring an additional 49,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,030,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after acquiring an additional 142,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $89.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 277.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.