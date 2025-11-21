Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $54 Million Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Marsico Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. SAP comprises approximately 1.5% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $53,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco raised its holdings in SAP by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $233.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $287.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.39. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $231.55 and a 12-month high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.