Marsico Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 211,226 Maplebear Inc. $CART

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 1,076.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 146,699 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Maplebear by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Maplebear during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Maplebear by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 148,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of CART stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Maplebear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In related news, Director Fidji Simo sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 569,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,680. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,268.55. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,179,482. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

