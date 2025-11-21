Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.58 and last traded at $46.5860, with a volume of 914201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 70.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne Galbreath acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $255,805.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,958.14. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984,960.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,130,340 shares in the company, valued at $195,943,329.60. This trade represents a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,089,000 after buying an additional 444,126 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,816,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after buying an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,191,000 after buying an additional 85,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,413,000 after buying an additional 21,631 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.