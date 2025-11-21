MANEKI (MANEKI) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, MANEKI has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANEKI has a market cap of $4.21 million and $1.65 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,858,766,369 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,858,766,369. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.0004958 USD and is down -11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,652,008.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

