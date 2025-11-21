Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $22.36 Million Position in Voyager Acquisition Corp. $VACH

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,156,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Voyager Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Acquisition by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 511,894 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Acquisition by 1,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 715,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Acquisition by 76.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after buying an additional 1,082,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000.

NASDAQ:VACH opened at $10.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

