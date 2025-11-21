Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $18.67 Million Position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. $VCIC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vine Hill Capital Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 362,075 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $10,202,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $4,581,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vine Hill Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vine Hill Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Trading Down 0.5%

VCIC stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.83 million and a P/E ratio of 76.43.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

