Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 64,947 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,947 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,443,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,987,906,000 after acquiring an additional 673,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 32.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,661,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,159 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,942,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,991,000 after purchasing an additional 227,555 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,702,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,250,000 after purchasing an additional 362,409 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,195,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.7%

MRVL opened at $76.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

