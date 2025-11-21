Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 21,483 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $239.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $425.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Duolingo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total value of $2,889,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,803.68. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 98,904 shares of company stock valued at $25,379,787 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.27 and a 1 year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.