Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $134.84 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIG

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.