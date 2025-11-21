Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 314,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Primo Brands by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,089,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,551,000 after acquiring an additional 971,939 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Primo Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,107,000 after buying an additional 2,284,912 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,656,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,253,000 after buying an additional 3,728,344 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 60.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,802,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 54,540 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $896,092.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 181,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,704.43. This represents a 42.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Hass purchased 15,910 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $249,946.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,143.95. The trade was a 32.58% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 203,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,674 over the last ninety days. 58.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE PRMB opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -136.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. Primo Brands Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is -129.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PRMB. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Primo Brands

About Primo Brands

(Free Report)

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.