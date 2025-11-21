Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 299,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52. Manulife Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

