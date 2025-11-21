Magnetar Financial LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $228.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

