Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp $TVACU

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVACU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,000.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of TVACU opened at $11.86 on Friday. Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Profile

We are a newly incorporated Cayman Islands exempted company structured as a blank check company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

