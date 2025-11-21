Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp $TVACU

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVACU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,000.
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of TVACU opened at $11.86 on Friday. Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.
Texas Ventures Acquisition III Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Ventures Acquisition III
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp (NASDAQ:TVACU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Ventures Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Ventures Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.