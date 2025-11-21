LSV Asset Management Buys 124,500 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Bath & Body Works worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

