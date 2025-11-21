Lois Zabrocky Sells 2,000 Shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,925,538.22. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. International Seaways Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of -0.02.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities lowered International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 601.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 450.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

