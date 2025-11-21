Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.9%

LVS opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $22,698,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,836,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $277,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $134,179,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $436,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,249,208 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,593,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,307 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

