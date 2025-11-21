L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Major Shareholder Sells $10,800.00 in Stock

L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron English sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $10,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,297,944 shares in the company, valued at $35,044,488. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSTR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.97. L.B. Foster Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.B. Foster

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 250.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in L.B. Foster by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 469.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L.B. Foster has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L.B. Foster

About L.B. Foster

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.