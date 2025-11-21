KBC Group NV Has $125,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 191,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after purchasing an additional 171,649 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,260,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 141.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,220,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,099,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,523 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $542.12 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $577.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $454.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.19 and a beta of -1.04.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.17.

In related news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.63, for a total transaction of $3,243,740.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,665,488.62. This represents a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total transaction of $4,428,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,789.12. This represents a 28.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,354 shares of company stock worth $15,699,173 in the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

