JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 390,378 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF $BBAX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,925,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 83.43% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF worth $4,355,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Up 11.1%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $56.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

