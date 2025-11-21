JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,226,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 73.68% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $6,151,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 22.5%
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $82.55.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.