iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,895,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.91% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,497,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.53. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $212.54.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

