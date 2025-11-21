Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lumentum (LITE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) recently:

11/19/2025 – Lumentum had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Lumentum is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Lumentum had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/6/2025 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Lumentum was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities.

11/5/2025 – Lumentum was given a new $220.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/5/2025 – Lumentum had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Lumentum had its “cautious” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $83.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2025 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2025 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $190.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Lumentum had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Lumentum had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Lumentum had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Lumentum was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2025 – Lumentum had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,250. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,040. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

