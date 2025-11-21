Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Stake Reduced by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises 4.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 347.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

