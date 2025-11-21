Intel’s (INTC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,365.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

