Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 14,437 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,437 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $231,651.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 413,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,617,769.60. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of VRNS opened at $31.39 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $161.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.97%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

