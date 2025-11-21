Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after buying an additional 61,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $101.91 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $134.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.