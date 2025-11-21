Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 14,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $1,811,843.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,043,426.85. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $122,744.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $918,979.74. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,898. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.40 and a twelve month high of $200.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

