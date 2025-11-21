Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 51.3% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Up 1.0%

National HealthCare stock opened at $127.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.59. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $133.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

