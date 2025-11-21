Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $223,556,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GEV opened at $558.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.26.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
