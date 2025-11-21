Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,016,000 after acquiring an additional 892,549 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in GE Vernova by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,665,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,013,000 after purchasing an additional 868,927 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 10,044.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 842,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,773,000 after purchasing an additional 834,129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 627.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 926,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,946,000 after buying an additional 799,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $223,556,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV opened at $558.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.26.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

