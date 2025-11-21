Insider Selling: Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $21,178.80 in Stock

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP Brodie Gage sold 111 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $21,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 40,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,735,413.60. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brodie Gage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $59,276.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $46,200.00.

Ciena Trading Down 6.4%

NYSE CIEN opened at $176.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $49.21 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $844.44 million for the quarter. Ciena had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 50.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 104.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ciena from $102.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BNP Paribas set a $185.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $141.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

About Ciena



Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

